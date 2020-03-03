Caf General Secretary Hajji quits

CAIRO. — Morocco’s Mouad Hajji has resigned from his position as Confederation of African Football General Secretary. Hajji took on the role back in April 2019 after replacing the late Amr Fahmy.

Hajji started his career in the world of football as the head of Raja Casablanca’s ethics committee before becoming the Chief of Staff of the Moroccan Ministry of Youth and Sports in 2009.

He then was appointed as the assistant director of the Club World Cups that took place in Morocco in 2013 and 2014.

Hajji was then appointed as director of the cooperation commission at Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

Before taking on his role as CAF General Secretary, Hajji used to occupy the CAF Administrative General Coordinator position. CAF confirmed the developments yesterday.

“Mr Mouad Hajji, Secretary General, today submitted his resignation to the president of the African Football Confederation, which is accepted,’’ the statement said.

“An emergency committee will be convened by the president to appoint an Acting Secretary General.

“Explaining his will on personal grounds, and indicating the duty to return to Morocco as soon as possible, Mr Mouad Hajji asked that his notice of departure be shortened, a request which the president acceded to.

“According to the rules of the Institution, the resignation, as well as the appointment, must be submitted to the members of the Executive Committee.

“The president of the African Football Confederation has announced that an emergency committee will be convened as soon as possible to appoint an acting secretary general.

“Mr Ahmad Ahmad, president of CAF, expresses his gratitude to Mr Mouad Hajji, whose work has been invaluable in driving the reforms of the institution as of African football since his appointment.

“He would like to salute a committed employee, loyal and above all passionate about football, and wish him every success in the rest of his career.’’

Hajji also released a statement.

“I would like to warmly thank president Ahmad Ahmad for giving me the opportunity to serve the football of our continent at such a level of responsibility.

“The numerous reforms initiated on the sports and administrative plans since 2017 continue a project in which I believe, and which I still support.

“I have no doubt that the president wishes to work for the good development of the most beautiful sport there is.”

Hajji was appointed Secretary General of the African Football Confederation on April 11, 2019. — KingFut/Cafonline.