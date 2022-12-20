CAF boss to address the continent on Wednesday

Sports Reporter

THE CAF President Patrice Motsepe is expected to address a number of the continent’s football issues on Wednesday when he holds a media conference at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

International journalists will join the meeting virtually and participate as the CAF boss speaks on football matters.

The South African businessman will also reflect on the performance of African teams at the just ended FIFA World Cup.

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia were in Qatar.

The North African country Morocco made history by becoming the first African country to reach the semi-finals.