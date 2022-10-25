Cabinet rescheduled

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Cabinet meeting scheduled for today (Tuesday) has been rescheduled to next Tuesday following the death of the First Family’s grandson Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa on Sunday.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda confirmed the postponement in statement

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet would like to advise Cabinet members that due to the bereavement which has befallen the First Family and other intervening circumstances, the Meeting scheduled for Tuesday 25th October 2022 has been moved to Tuesday, 1st November 2022 at the usual time and venue,” Dr Sibanda said.

The late Yasha, who was five years old, died respiratory complications.

His burial is on today in Bikita.

