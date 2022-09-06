Cabinet postponed

Herald Reporter

TODAY’s Cabinet meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday next week owing to President Mnangagwa’s visit to Rwanda to attend a key African Green Revolution Forum.

Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, announced the postponement in a statement yesterday.

“All members of the Cabinet are advised that there is no Cabinet sitting tomorrow (today), Tuesday, 6 September, 2022. The rescheduled Cabinet meeting will take place on Tuesday next week, 13 September, 2022, at the usual venue and time.

The President is in Rwanda for the Presidential Summit Session of the African Green Revolution Forum.