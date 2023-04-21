Cabinet okays Tugwi Mukosi masterplan

Cabinet has approved the Tugwi-Mukosi Master plan and the province is now waiting for its return to start implementing it, a senior official has said.

In an interview with New Ziana on Wednesday, Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira confirmed the development adding the Master plan outlined the recreational, agricultural and infrastructural development activities that were going to be carried out in and around the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam.

Chadzamira said a statutory body, the Combination Planning Authority, which is made of the Chivi and Masvingo Rural District Councils amongst other Government departments, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority, the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality, the Zimbabwe National Parks Management Authority would manage and monitor activities at the dam.

He said a plethora of activities would see the site being a hub of economic development and tourism ventures.

“Some areas have been earmarked for agricultural purposes, taking advantage of the vast water resources the dam has. This will avert hunger as agricultural activities will take place all year round without waiting for the rains which at times are a big letdown,” he said.

Chadzamira, who chairs the Combination Planning Authority, added that the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam environs would also bring in the much needed foreign currency as plans were afoot to make the place a hub of tourism.

“We intend to make the place a haven of tourism through construction of holiday homes next to the dam,” he said.

“Further, we should also be able to have residential homes and exclusive fishing sites to make the area a place of activities throughout the year.”

Turning to the power supply challenges, Chadzamira said the dam would generate 70 Megawatts that would be fed into the national grid and alleviate the situation.

“Masvingo province, which has a 23 MW power deficit, should greatly benefit from this,” he said.

Tugwi Mukosi Dam, which was commissioned in 2017, is the country’s largest inland water body with a capacity to hold 1,8 billion mega litres. – New Ziana.