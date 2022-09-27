Cabinet meets Thursday

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has announced that the next Cabinet meeting will be held on Thursday.

In a statement, Dr Sibanda said: “The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet would like to advise Cabinet members that the next Cabinet meeting will be held on Thursday, 29th September 2022 at the same venue.

“All members are required to undertake the necessary preparatory processes ahead of the Meeting and be seated by 13.45 hours.”

This week’s meeting was postponed as President Mnangagwa and some Cabinet Ministers were in New York, USA for the just-ended United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).