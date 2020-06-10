Cabinet happy with progress in response to Covid-19 outbreak

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima (left) responds to questions from journalists while (front row) Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, (back row) Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira and Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza follow proceedings at a post-Cabinet briefing at Munhumutapa offices in Harare yesterday

1. Zimbabwe Response to the COVID-19 Outbreak

The Chairman of the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force on COVID-19, Honourable Vice President K.C.D. Mohadi presented the weekly report on the National Response to the COVID-19 Outbreak, which was adopted by Cabinet. Cabinet was informed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had increased to two hundred and eighty-seven (287) from the one hundred and seventy-four (174) recorded on 30 May, 2020. The number of those who have recovered from the disease has increased from the previously reported twenty-nine (29) to forty-six (46), while the number of deaths remains at four (4). The number of active cases is now two hundred and thirty-seven (237).

Cabinet noted that there was much progress made in the country’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. It is heartening to note that the University of Zimbabwe is manufacturing a four layer mask, which is the most optimum one and recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Given the increasing number of positive cases, alternative quarantine centres with a carrying capacity of 5 267 were identified to free schools, which are currently housing the returnees.

a) In order to curtail the prevalence of people absconding from quarantine centres, Cabinet agreed that identification/travel documents be collected from returnees on arrival and returned to them at the end of the quarantine period.

b) Noting that not everyone who is COVID-19 positive has a conducive self isolation home, Cabinet resolved that some asymptomatic COVID-19 cases be placed in isolation centres that are not hospitals;

c) In line with His Excellency the President’s decision that schools should start reopening, Cabinet resolved that the re-opening of schools be moved from the proposed 29 June, 2020 to 28 July, 2020 to allow the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to engage Treasury and other stakeholders/partners to mobilise for the provision of adequate resources;

d) The decision to reopen schools on 28 July 2020 does not affect the June Examinations which are to be held from 29 June to 22 July, 2020 as initially proposed;

e) In order to clarify the position regarding operations of food outlets during the COVID-19 lockdown period, Cabinet agreed that such outlets should operate within stipulated times as per their licences.

f) In line with (e) above, Cabinet agreed that the following conditions be met for the food outlets:

– temperature testing on arrival;

– regular hand sanitisation;

– wearing of masks;

– social distancing;

– regular disinfection of workspaces; and

-provision of transport for employees after hours. Workers should also be subjected to confirmatory PCR tests

g) In an effort to contain Covid-19 imported infections, Cabinet agreed that every person transiting through Zimbabwe should have a Covid-19 free certificate and that they be subjected to further testing by PCR upon arrival in Zimbabwe.

2. Cotton Floor Producer Price for the 2020–2021 Cotton Marketing Season

Cabinet considered and approved a Cotton Floor Producer Price of ZW$43,94 per kg for the 2020-2021 Cotton Marketing Season, which gives the farmer a 15 percent return and ensures viability and competitiveness of the cotton industry. The price proposal was tabled by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement, as Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Food Security and Nutrition.

The ZW$43.94 per kg producer price will be paid out in the following manner:

• US$10 per each bale of cotton delivered;

• 38 percent of the value of a 200 kg bale in ZW$ cash notes; and

• the balance transferred electronically to farmers’ mobile money wallet accounts.

It is emphasised that the price and provision of inputs support in the production of cotton is part of Government’s social protection and provision of safety nets programme to alleviate the plight of marginalised rural farmers. All inputs for cotton producers are free.

3. Day of Fasting and National Prayer

We wish to advise that His Excellency the President is set to officially announce a day of fasting and national prayer.