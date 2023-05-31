Cabinet approves Teaching Bill

Herald Reporter

Cabinet has approved the principles of the Teaching Professional Council Bill aimed at arresting the decline in morale and behaviour standards in the practice of teaching and raising the dignity of the profession.

Speaking after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the country’s robust education system has been producing highly-skilled graduates who are playing a pivotal role in socio-economic development regionally and internationally.

Dr Muswere said the proposed Bill will deal with quality assurance to professionalise the teaching service.

“As such, a Teaching Profession Council will be established as a regulatory body. The Council will also promote mandatory continuous professional development of teachers in order to ensure that the teachers have the requisite skills and competencies,” said Minister Muswere.

The objectives of establishing the Teaching Professional Council of Zimbabwe are to professionalise the teaching service and enhance the public standing of teachers, improve and maintain high quality professional standards for teachers.

It is aimed at providing an independent, representative and self-regulated board to champion issues around the teaching profession, strengthen the professionalism in the education sector and promote the Zimbabwean philosophy of Hunhu/Ubuntu and holistic education.

The Teaching Profession Council will comprise 15 members drawn from different organisations provided in the Bill.

Its functions will include, among others, the regulation of the professional conduct of teachers.

It will investigate allegations of professional misconduct and impose such sanctions as may be necessary for members who are not members of the public service and advise the Government on matters relating to the teaching profession.

“It is envisaged that the establishment of the Teaching Profession Council will contribute towards arresting decline in morale and behaviour standards in the practice of teaching and raise the dignity of the teacher,” said Dr Muswere.