Cabinet approves Media Bill

Herald Reporter

Cabinet has approved the Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill, which is part of ongoing reforms in the media.

This was said yesterday by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa while addressing journalists on decisions made by Cabinet on Tuesday.

“Cabinet approved the Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill which was presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi. The Bill is part of the ongoing reforms to align the country’s laws to the Constitution and arises from the repeal of the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, commonly known as AIPPA,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“More specifically, the Bill provides for the establishment of the Zimbabwe Media Commission, its powers and functions as well as the financing thereof. The ultimate objective is to emerge with a vibrant, non-polarised, diverse and pluralistic media sector which positively contributes to the deepening of the country’s democratic processes and the socio-economic development agenda.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet had approved a presentation by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring of Government Programmes, Dr Jorum Gumbo on 96 proposed priority projects from Ministers for the third 100-day cycle of the Second Republic.

“The Third 100-Day Cycle will run from 8th June 2019 to 16 September 2019. A copy of the full list of the projects involved shall be availed to the media after this briefing. As usual, the nation will be briefed on progress in the implementation of the projects in due course,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Cabinet was briefed by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joe Biggie Matiza on progress regarding the Lion’s Den-Kafue Railway Link Project which is being promoted by the Governments of Zimbabwe and Zambia.

“The construction of the railway link will provide the shortest route to the ports of Beira in Mozambique and Durban in South Africa, and thus give both countries a competitive advantage over other routes along the North-South Corridor. The tender for the selection of the winning bidder for the Project is due to be closed on 13th July, 2019,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.