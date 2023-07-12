Cabinet approves civil servants salary increment

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Cabinet yesterday resolved to increase civil servants’ salaries with immediate effect while further negotiations between the two parties on the improvement of the workers’ conditions of service continue.

While the figures were not immediately available yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, said further negotiations would be guided by the recognition of the need to continuously improve the welfare of civil servants.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Minister Mutsvangwa said: “Cabinet received a report on the status of negotiations held by the National Joint Negotiating Council on July 7, 2023, where it was agreed that the current offer of salary adjustments as proposed by Government be effected immediately.

“The parties further agreed that consultations and negotiations will continue guided by the spirit of continued improvement of the welfare of the civil service. The decision by the parties takes cognisance of the need to afford the measures being implemented by the fiscal authorities to take effect.”

Government has been taking various measures to stabilise the local currency against the US dollar and other major currencies as part of broader measures to reduce the cost of living for the generality of people.

Last week, Government and civil servants’ representatives paused salary negotiations with the joint workers’ team wanting higher increments for the second quarter pay rises in both foreign currency and local currency components, than what the Government had offered.

Civil servants are already benefiting from other perks that include US$250 for the least paid worker along with non-monetary benefits such as houses and vehicle schemes, but they still want more pay, partly to restore value.

Following the adjournment of last Friday’s meeting, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Paul Mavima, said the Government remained committed to improving the plight of its workers.

“Government remains committed to improving the welfare of its employees and will continue to engage workers’ representatives in a bid to improve conditions of service for civil servants.”

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Union chairperson, Mrs Cecilia Alexander, last week said negotiations would continue.

“The Government had its offer tabled and discussed. However, the workers’ side representatives acknowledged the offer but asked the Government team of negotiators to consult their principals for an improvement in both US dollar and Zimbabwe dollar components with the view to restore and improve the value,” read the statement.

ZCPSTU said the meeting is expected to reconvene in the shortest period.

The Government has been reviewing civil servants’ salaries constantly in order to cushion them from price hikes as it remains resolute in supporting and improving their welfare.