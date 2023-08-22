‘Cabinet achievements to catapult Zanu PF to resounding victory’

Blessings Chidakwa Zimpapers Elections Desk

THE Cabinet has displayed unity of purpose and hard work in the last five years and this has seen the Zanu PF-led Government delivering unprecedented results across the country, leaving no one and no place behind, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

This, he said, makes a Zanu PF victory in tomorrow’s harmonised elections a forgone conclusion for the ruling party. In his closing remarks during the final Cabinet meeting at State House in Harare, President Mnangagwa said the deliverables by his Cabinet are there for all to see with the once marginalised communities now benefiting from inclusive development courtesy of the Second Republic.

The President said State enterprises and parastatals must contribute proportionately to the fiscus and ultimately, help address issues of service delivery to the people.

“We are confident of a resounding victory as the Second Republic. The unity of purpose and hard work exhibited over the last five years has seen us delivering on our mandate, with unprecedented results across the socio-economic spectrum.

“The transformation, industrialisation and modernisation of the economy and upliftment of livelihoods towards the attainment of Vision 2030 of an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society is evident,” he said.

“Most immediately, our focus is now on Wednesday’s elections which our revolutionary party, Zanu PF, is poised to resoundingly win given our record of performance in the past five years. I wish all those contesting in the elections great success in your respective constituencies.”

The President congratulated Cabinet ministers and their respective Government ministries, departments and agencies which they superintended over, for a job well done. “As the curtain of the last five years comes down, it is gratifying to note that as members of Cabinet, you adhered to my calls, through the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, for the submission of summarised achievements in your respective portfolios.

“Most of the submissions were relevant for the attainment of Vision 2030 by targeting programmes under the 14 pillars of the National Development Strategy 1. Copies of the compilation will form the basis for performance,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said he was pleased to highlight that the reform programme has yielded positive outcomes as Zimbabwe is the fastest growing economy across the SADC region.

“I thank you all (Cabinet ministers) for your dedicated, committed, diligent and loyal service to the people of our country, as members of the Executive Arm of Government.

“In whatever respect, let us all continue to wholeheartedly serve our motherland, Zimbabwe, to lift our people into a higher quality of life, guided by our defining developmental philosophy, Nyika inovaka, igotongwa, igonamatigwa, nevene vayo. Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,” he said.

The President, who also commended the performance by the Secretariat, hailed the nation for the prevailing peace during the entire election period.

“Let me once again congratulate the people of our great country for the obtaining peace, unity, harmony and tolerance that continues to be exhibited throughout our land.

“It is my exhortation that this peace must be guarded and maintained throughout this period.”

President Mnangagwa said increased performance and full implementation of reforms related to the State enterprises and parastatals sector are aspects that will receive urgent attention in the very near future.

He said a handful of Cabinet’s identified gaps, observations, recommendations and areas needing improvement will be attended to in the future towards the realisation of optimal performance across all ministries, departments and agencies.