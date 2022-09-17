Byo armed robbery: Suspects escape, police launch manhunt

Victor Maphosa

Herald Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who robbed Trust and Women Empowerment Company in Bulawayo and went away with US$6 270 and ZAR 5000.

The two suspects were allegedly armed with two yet to be identified pistols.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident adding that when the police arrived at the scene, the suspects were already gone.

“Police confirm the armed robbery case which occurred on the 6th floor of Fidelity Building in Bulawayo CBD at the Trust and Women Empowerment Company. It is alleged that two suspects armed with pistols attacked the company which is also involved in money transfer and took away US$6270 and ZAR 5000. Police are currently conducting investigations.

“No arrests have been made so far.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said there are strong suspicions that the robbery could be a result of an inside job.