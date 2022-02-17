Bveke community appeals for upgrading of their dam

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Mashonaland Central secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Timothy Maregere has appealed to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) to upgrade Chawasarira dam in Bveke area, Mt Darwin which was manually constructed by the community.

The dam which was constructed in 1990 using draught animal power is not up to standard and leaking water.

Water from the dam is used to irrigate their nutritional garden but by October the dam dries up due to water seepage.

In 1993 the dam reportedly burst its banks due to its weak structure.

Chairperson of the project Mr Runguto Chioreka said, “The dam area is surrounded by wetlands and water from springs in the mountain is another source of water. We organised ourselves and started constructing this dam using ox-drawn ploughs,” he said.

“The process was labour intensive and women would carry the sand out using their heads. We approached Pfura Rural District Council and they gave us dam scoopers.

“However the dam scoopers were cattle drawn, this is how we created the dam. We then started a vibrant horticulture and fruit projects using the dam.”

The team has constructed a deep well in the garden as an alternative water source to augment water from the dam.

Mr Chioreka appealed for assistance in upgrading the dam to a standard level.

They have bananas, green mealies, carrots, cabbages, vegetables, onions among other

When the community started the dam they were assisted by the Department of Natural Resources Board which was later established as the Environmental Management Agency.

EMA provincial manager Mr Robert Rwafa said after seeing the determination of the community they assisted them in drafting a project proposal for drip irrigation and livelihoods option which include beekeeping and fisheries.

“The proposal was accepted and the material for a solar plant and drip irrigation equipment has been purchased. We want to help them grow their project.

“We noticed that out of the 30 members only four are men and when we empower women we have empowered the nation.”

Speaking during the world wetland day at Chaoreka village in Bveke, Mt Darwin Mr Maregere commended the self-motivated initiative by the community.

He was representing the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga.

“Emphasis on this year’s wetlands day is on conservation and sustainable use of wetlands for human and planetary health,” she said.

“This province heavily depends on farming and mining as the major sources of income thus the need to preserve wetland for water use in irrigation.

“The degradation of wetlands in the province has been attributed to illegal gold mining, stream bank cultivation, industrial activities and construction of infrastructure without certification from EMA.”

In Mashonaland Central, conservation is happening at Chimhanda in Rushinga, Nyabudzi in Mbire Nhamoyapera wetlands in Guruve among others.

“Let us value wetlands for the multiple benefits and nature based solution for human wellbeing and planet,” she said.