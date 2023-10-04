Buyers arrive for Sanganai/Hlanganani Tourism Expo

Business Reporter

International buyers have started arriving for the eagerly-awaited Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, scheduled to roar into life from October 12 to 14 in Bulawayo.

Speaking from the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) spokesperson, Godfrey Koti, said preparations for this year’s edition were well underway, with the exhibitors’ registration deadline fast approaching.

With over 300 exhibitors already registered, ZTA has confirmed the participation of approximately 31 regional tourism companies from six countries, including Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Burundi, and Rwanda.

“We’re excited to receive the first batch of our international buyers today here at the RGM International Airport. We’re looking forward to taking them on the pre- and post expo tours. We’re delighted to present this grand three-day showcase, positioning Zimbabwe as an exceptional destination for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and leisure,” he said.

“Through this expo, we strive to showcase the diverse possibilities and opportunities that Zimbabwe offers to individuals and businesses alike,” he added.

ZTA implored tourism stakeholders and service providers to leverage this unique platform.

By participating in Sanganai/Hlanganani, businesses can establish connections with international buyers, forge strategic partnerships, and enhance the visibility of their offerings in the global market.

Interested stakeholders and service providers are encouraged to promptly register to secure their participation in this exclusive event, as the deadline is rapidly approaching.

Some of the Events to look forward to include:

12/10/23: Buyers & Media Cocktail

13/10/23: Investment Forum

14/10/23: Public Day Family Fun Day

The Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is an annual event held in Zimbabwe, showcasing the country’s vast tourism potential.

The expo attracts a wide range of local and international exhibitors, industry professionals, and visitors interested in exploring Zimbabwe’s unique attractions and investment opportunities.