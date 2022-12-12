Buyanga bail hearing set for tomorrow

The bail hearing for Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi (43), who was rearrested last week on a separate charge of contravening South Africa’s immigration laws, has been set for tomorrow.

Buyanga was arrested in South Africa last month on allegations of kidnapping his son in Harare in 2020 and on charges of contempt of court, before he was granted R150 000 bail at the Randburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg last week.

After his arrest last month, Buyanga appeared before the Randburg Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody to allow South African authorities to also verify his identity documents.

This was after it was found that Buyanga’s South African identity documents showed he was born in Zimbabwe yet his Zimbabwean passport indicated he was born in the United Kingdom.

Although he was granted bail last week, Buyanga is still in custody pending finalisation of the fresh charges of fraud, contravention of the Immigration Act and defeating the ends of justice.

