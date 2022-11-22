Buy Zimbabwe campaign tasked to unlock growth potential of local business

Herald Reporter

The campaign to see more people buying more Zimbabwean-made products through expanding market access for the local brands is fully supported by Government as this is critical in attaining an upper middle class status by 2030 anchored by the National Development Strategy 1, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

The initiatives would help to unlock growth potential for local value chains and curb the risk of the dumping of foreign products onto the local market.

President Mnangagwa gave his backing at the start of the Buy Zimbabwe Week which is running the whole of this week under the theme: “Defend and grow Zimbabwean products market share”.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, it’s that time of the year again when we approach the festive season, a time when we should be focusing on using our spending power to build our industries through preference of local brands. Accordingly, as Government, we are working with Buy Zimbabwe to promote enhanced market access for local brands during the festive season,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Government supports this local initiative which helps to unlock the growth potential of local value chains which are critical for achieving Vision 2030, as well as guarding against the risk of dumping of foreign products into Zimbabwe in search of the US dollar,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Buy Zimbabwe concept was consistent with his policy thrust that a country is built or developed by its own citizens.

“As I have always said, nyika inovakwa nevene vayo (a country is developed by its citizens). Brick by brick Zimbabwe will be built by the efforts of its citizens. I am glad to say, the taming of inflationary pressures has stabilised our macro-economic conditions and created a stable, predictable and conducive environment for supporting the growth of local chains. Indeed our wholesale and retail outlets are now full of locally produced goods,” said President Mnangagwa.

“As you do your shopping, I exhort you to make a conscious decision this festive season to create jobs, wealth and pride for our great country, Zimbabwe, by buying local.”

Buy Zimbabwe General Manager Mr Alois Burutsa urged the public to continue promoting local brands as the country move towards the festive season.

“Through Buy Zimbabwe Week, we are taking the message to the street, so that Zimbabweans can see the importance of buying local brands, the importance of supporting Zimbabwean companies for the creation of jobs, wealth and pride. This week we have partnered with retailers and wholesalers in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Kwekwe, Masvingo and Zvishavane. We want to encourage people to buy Zimbabwean products especially as we go towards the festive season,” he said.

The Buy Zimbabwe campaign has helped drive a robust private sector-led initiative resulting in increased local products and creation of jobs consistent with NDS1.

Government has in the past said the Buy Zimbabwe campaign to buy local products was at the centre of the national development matrix of achieving Vision 2030.