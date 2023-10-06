Busy weekend for Harare revellers

Arts Reporters

Harare will this weekend be engrossed in entertainment as a lot of events are taking place.

The good thing is that everyone is catered for henceforth some of the prominent showbiz disciplines are presented.

Some have also accredited the month of October as being the busiest of them all due to its nature and environment, and summer vibes because it is easy to host outdoor events and people are comfortable coming.

A survey by The Herald Arts has revealed that what is happening in the showbiz sector of having more shows in one day is healthy for the arts business and revellers will be spoilt for choice.

However, here is the weekend guide on some of the major events happening across Harare.

Stanbic Jacaranda Music Festival roars into life

It is all systems go as the country’s prime music fiesta, dubbed Stanbic Jacaranda Music Festival, roars into life with a musical show tomorrow at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare.

The festival, which ends on Sunday, began on Wednesday with a series of master-class workshops in Harare headlined by South African icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka, J Something of MiCasa, Ignacia Priego from Spain, and Canadian Simran Baines among others.

Although local veteran arts authorities, media personalities, producers, filmmakers, guitarists, and persons interested in the arts attended the workshop, many are now waiting for the musical concert.

“This year, we had speakers from South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe. Topics which were covered included music production; intellectual property matters with a focus on music; how to effectively take part in regional and international festival stages and financial literacy classes presented by experts,” said founder member of the festival Walter Wanyanya.

Some of the performers to look forward to, include legendary Judith Sephuma, South African Ami Faku, Alexio Kawara and The Shades of Black, Sylent Nqo, Norman Masamba, Chiweddar, Intotal Band, Gwevedzi, Ammara Brown, Sun-El Musician, Mannex Motsi, Selmor Mtukudzi, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Ndlovu Youth Choir.

A night with Feli Nandi

Organisers for the much-publicised show dubbed, “A Night with Feli Nandi,” have said the venue is set to host the musician’s fans for a night with the artiste.

Scheduled for tonight, hosted by Gateway Stream Music, fans are expected to part way with US$10 to enjoy and listen to if not all of Feli Nandi’s music. There will be no other musicians performing besides the artiste.

It will start at 7 pm and will be held at the Rainbow Towers, VIP Lounge area.

The “Nguva” singer posted on social media a video where she was encouraging, fans and friends to come and dine with her.

Fashion Extravaganza

For the fashion lovers, local fashion powerhouse Edgars is hosting the Fashion Extravaganza tomorrow at The Venue in Avondale.

The event which is more of a fashion show will be promoting some of the local established and upcoming designers.

According to the organisers, it is also an opportunity to market some of the merchandise from the store.

It will run under the theme, “Fashionable Exclusive Quality.”

Sulu brings Dendera backyard

Dendera singer Sulumani Chimbetu, “Sulu” croons in the backyard as he will be in action in his neighbourhood of Mabelreign, Harare, tomorrow. He performs at Sherwood Golf Club where he hardly disappoints.

He will be supported by Fire Boss. It starts at 9 pm.

Saintfloew to launch the album at Alex Sports Club

Fresh from rehab in South Africa, singer Saintfloew is set to launch his new album “Rise and Lead” at Alex Sports Club tomorrow.

The Silas Mavende hitmaker will also be supported by Zimdancehall sensation Freeman, Noluntu J, and Master H among others.

Zimdancehall Mostaff unveils

eighth album

Zimdancehall exponent, Mostaff Mutiwa, is simply unstoppable.

Dubbed “the pride of Kadoma,” the singer will unveil his eighth album at Padziva in Dzivaresekwa Extension tomorrow.

Titled Dingidira, Mostaff went full circle and roped in the most sought-after producers, including Cymplex, Hot Property, Decco Beats, PTK, and Solid Records.

At the launch, Mostaff will share the stage with Uncle Epaton, Blot, Ndunge Yut, and Lady Squanda, among other Zimdancehall artistes.

He said the move was done for him to come up with a polished album.

“I have been in the game for some time and I have always wanted to experiment and engage the best producers to assist me.

“By going full circle, I wanted to come up with something unique since producers have different strengths.

“I think I have nailed it in this album, which will certainly catapult me to acclaim.

“Of course, I have made hits before, but on this album, fans should brace themselves for a scorcher.”