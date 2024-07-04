Businessman’s post mortem conducted

Crime Reporter

A post mortem to ascertain the cause of death of a businessman who reportedly shot himself outside fellow businessman Felix Munyaradzi’s Borrowdale home last Tuesday was done at a local hospital yesterday.

Ballistic examinations are also being conducted as investigations into the case continue.

On the fateful day, businessman Amos Kagona was supposed to be in court for judgment in a case in which he was facing US$3 million fraud charges.

According to reports, Kagona, popularly known in Harare as “Chidhedhedhe”, was part of a group that was being accused of defrauding Munyaradzi’s company, Delatfin Civil Engineering, of US$3 million.

It is alleged that Kagona drove to Munyaradzi’s house, instead of going to court, and allegedly shot himself.

In an interview yesterday, national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that a post mortem has been conducted.

He said results will be released later.

The police said Kagona had a note in his pocket with details of his Ashdown Park home address, as well as names and phone numbers of his relatives.

His gun was close to his body.

According to media reports, when Kagona did not appear in court for judgment, district public prosecutor Tafara Chirambira applied for a warrant of his arrest.