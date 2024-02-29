Businessman Landon tried to negotiate an out-of-court settlement before trial

Prosper Dembedza

The lawyer representing businessman Ronald Nyandoro who is facing allegations of theft of trust property on Wednesday told the court that the complainant, James Landon, tried to engage his client to negotiate for an out-of-court settlement.

While cross-examining Landon, Nyandoro’s lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya questioned the complainant why he attempted to have an out-of-court settlement five minutes before trial commencement.

During cross-examination, Rubaya put it to Landon that he handed over the vehicle to Nyandoro at Mr Logan’s house but he denied saying he handed it to him at his house in Borrowdale Brooke.

Mr Rubaya accused Landon of abusing the criminal justice system by filing a theft of trust property report against Nyandoro whom he gave a motor vehicle for services rendered after failing to pay his consultation fees.

Landon alleges the vehicle, a Toyota Landcruiser AET 3438, was supposed to be returned to him after some time.

But Nyandoro through Rubaya denied the allegations that he was entrusted with the alleged motor vehicle for temporary use.

Instead, Nyandoro told the court that there was no trust agreement as alleged by Landon.

He added that he got the car as payment for services rendered at a time when Landon was locked in a dispute with another businessman Adam Woodington which resulted in the complainant being arrested.

The trial was deferred to March 13, when the second State witness is expected to testify.