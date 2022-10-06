Businessman in court for forging company documents

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

ZORORO Energy Group co-director, Michael Shongwe Ndoro, appeared in court today on allegations of forging the company’s registration documents in a bid to elbow out his partner, who happens to be his former wife, from directorship of the company.

Ndoro is alleged to have forged the documents in a bid to elbow out Precious Ndoro from directorship of Zororo Energy Group sometime in 2019.

The two were married when they formed the company and later divorced, according to the State.

It is alleged that sometime in January 2019, Ndoro manufactured a company resolution purporting that his ex-wife had resigned from directorship and shareholding of Zororo Energy Company.

Ndoro allegedly went on to effect changes on CR14 forms by resigning Precious Ndoro and appointing one Tunika Phaenah Mkhahanana, as director.

When he had done the changes on the documents, he went and tendered the documents of Zororo Energy Company Limited to Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) misrepresenting that the directorship had changed and applied for electricity generation licence.

Ndoro appeared before magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti who ordered him to return to court on November 4 for trial.