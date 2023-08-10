Businessman granted bail

Herald Correspondent

Youthful Harare businessman Levison Shingi Miringi has been granted US$500 bail on charges of defrauding an unsuspecting fuel company of US$85 000 in a botched fuel deal.

It is the State’s case that, the complainant was contacted by the director of Northman Capital Investments Phillip Nyamadzawo, who was looking for USD85 000 on behalf of Muringi for the purchase of diesel in return of the equal amount to be deposited into the complainant’s Zambian account 62922127247.

The court heard that on July 21 Muringi transferred USD 85 000 to the complainant’s Zambian account.

It is alleged that the complainant transferred the money to Phillip Nyamadzawo in three batches of USD 25000 ,USD 50 000 and USD 10 000.

The court heard that on July 27, the complainant was contacted by Zambian FNB and advised that USD 85 000 which was deposited into his account was reversed by Muringi.

He allegedly used the money to buy a Toyota Hilux with registration number AGE 2352 for USD70 000.

On August 3 the complainant made a police report leading to the arrest of Muringi.