  • Today Thu, 06 Jun 2024

Businessman fined for US$460k fraud

Businessman fined for US$460k fraud Spartan was also fined US$300.

Yeukai Karengezeka
Court Correspondent

Harare regional Magistrate, Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka yesterday slapped businessman Luka Ignatius Fabris with a US$300 fine for defrauding a woman half a million dollars in a botched cattle ranching deal.

Fabris was jointly convicted with Spartan Security (Pvt) Ltd, where he is a co-director.

He was also given a wholly suspended sentence of 12 months imprisonment on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Spartan was also fined US$300.

Fabris was initially convicted of defrauding Mrs Leigh Ann Patricia Rudland of US$1 million. However, it later emerged that she is owed US$460 000.

Yesterday Mrs Chakanyuka ordered Fabris to restitute Mrs Rudland US$460 000 or the equivalent in local currency by July 31.

It was the State’s case that in 2019, Fabris, acting on behalf of his company, approached Mrs Rudland and told her that his business was involved in cattle ranching.

He persuaded her to invest in the business and promised that she would get 2 percent of her total investment every month.

Mrs Rudland, through her lawyers, transferred ZWL4.8 million on March 21, 2019.

The two verbally agreed that the money was equivalent to US$1 million at the prevailing bank rate.

After Mrs Rudland injected her investment, she only received US$540 000 in total returns and thereafter, Fabris stopped giving her any money.

In his defence, Fabris said although they agreed on the value of Mrs Rudland’s investment, that value was lost due to inflation. He said the company’s directors declined giving her more money as it would amount to an unjust enrichment of the complainant.

He denied defrauding Mrs Rudland.

Mr Anesu Chirenje represented the State.

RELATED STORIES

Mbanje dealer fined US$100

Five Chinese nationals fined for falsifying cremation order

Businessman convicted over US$1m scam

Business woman Li Song granted bail

 

You Might Also Like

/
  • Notorious copper cable thieves nabbed Crime & Courts

    Notorious copper cable thieves nabbed

    Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau Two men from Norton and one from Kuwadzana, Harare, who were on the police’s wanted list for stealing electricity cables in Mashonaland Central have been arrested and appeared at the Bindura Magistrates Court. Gift Makuya (42), Chitesa Chitesa (45), and Solicitor Jengwa (39) were denied bail by provincial magistrate, Mr […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments