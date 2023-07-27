  • Today Thu, 27 Jul 2023

Businessman Bopela in court for failing to pay children’s fees

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Businessman Agrippa Bopela Masiyakurima has appeared before a Harare magistrate on allegations of not paying school fees for his three children.

The complainant is Abigail Marongwe (43) who is employed at CBZ as a credit manager.

Prosecutor Mrs Kudzanayi Mudzamiri told the court that on February 28 2023 at Harare Civil Court, Masiyakurima was ordered to pay school fees directly to the school for the three minor children.

However, Masiyakurima failed to pay this year’s first-term school fees as required and is in default of US$8 053.

A warrant of arrest was issued in his name.

