Businesses urged to tap into immense AfCFTA opportunities

Prosper Ndlovu in VICTORIA FALLS

ZIMBABWE has the potential to reap huge benefits under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with the Government rallying local businesses to embrace high quality standards for goods and services to improve the country’s image and competitiveness on both domestic and international markets.

In the face of artificial intelligence, rapid technological advancement, the effects of climate change and global market dynamics, the need for standardisation has never been more critical, Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, said yesterday while officiating at the 2024 Standardisation and Business Leaders’ Conference here.

“Our continent is at the apex of a new era of economic integration and growth through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA). This agreement presents immense opportunities for Zimbabwe and our fellow African nations, to unlock economic potential, increase intra-African trade, and boost industrial development.

“For Zimbabwe, it is imperative that we adopt standards, boost the productive capacity of our industries, and manufacture products that are acceptable in regional and international export markets.

“The production of quality goods and services that meet the needs of an empowered consumer goes a long way toward improving the country’s image and competitiveness on both the domestic and international markets.”

During the conference, Minister Ndlovu had the opportunity to witness the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) and the Zambian Bureau of Standards (ZABS).

“It is these collaborative efforts that strengthen trade, supporting economic growth and development. I commend the leadership and teams of the two standards bodies for their dedication to facilitating trade amongst our nations,” he said.

“We are here to foster a culture of standardization both from an industry and a consumer perspective; a culture that sees beyond the immediate and looks towards the long-term benefits of sustainable development.

It is about building resilient and sustainable economies that benefit our continent as we forge towards Agenda 2063—building the Africa we want.”

Minister Ndlovu commended SAZ for taking a step forward to support Government efforts through bilateral agreements.

Recently, President Mnangagwa and his Kenyan counterpart, President William Ruto, witnessed the signing of the MoU between the SAZ and the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

“As we embark on this standardisation revolution, we must prioritise collaboration and inclusivity by engaging with industry (with a special mention of small and medium enterprises), regulators, consumers, and academia to ensure that our standards are relevant, effective, and responsive to emerging trends and technologies,” he said.

“Let’s be careful that the standards that we develop or subscribe to do not become technical barriers to trade.”

Ndlovu said his ministry was implementing the Consignment-Based Conformity Assessment Programme, which is a very important pillar designed to reduce the importation of sub-standard products that can potentially harm our people and the environment.

He said conformity to local and international standards helps reassure consumers that products, systems, and organisations are safe, reliable, and good for the environment.

“Let us harness the power of standardisation to transform industries, empower our consumers, and drive sustainable development in Zimbabwe and across Africa,” said the minister.

The Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) hosted the conference with the support from the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) under the theme:

“Standardisation Revolution: Transforming Industry and Consumer Thinking for Sustainable Development”.

The gathering drew participants from a wide array of business sectors and organizations who are keen to promote the success of business and trade in and out of Zimbabwe through the use of standards.