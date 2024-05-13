Business woman Li Song granted bail

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Chinese business woman, Li Song, who allegedly evaded paying US$40 000 as customs duty for the sodium cyanide and hydrated lime she imported last year has appeared before Harare magistrate, Mr Dennis Mangosi, facing fraud charges.

Song (52) was granted US$150 bail and will return to court on June 27 pending finalisation of investigations.

She was also ordered to report to the police once every fortnight.

The complainant, Francesco Marconati, is the former managing director for DGL 9 Investments (Pvt) Ltd and DGL5 Investment.

Prosecutor Mr Thomas Chanakira said sometime in 2023, Song applied to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority to get some rebates to import sodium cyanide and hydrated lime.

Song tasked her accomplice, Bernadete Mukuku, a former employee of DGL 5 Investment, to make some follow ups with ZIMRA on the issue.

ZIMRA station manager – Bulawayo Port, reportedly approved the application.

The court heard that the consignments of the chemicals were imported from Mauritius to Zimbabwe under DGL9 Investments, with Mukuku’s assistance.

As a result of the misrepresentation, Song did not pay for duty for the said consignment and did not deliver the chemicals to the company whose name was used to import them.