Business icon Chiura dies

Herald Reporter

Renowned bussinessman who was one of Zimbabwe’s leading indigenous corporate business leaders, Enos Dzengedza Chiura, also known as EDC, has died.

He was 89.

The sad news was confirmed by his son, Allen, who is an American board-certified consultant urological surgeon in private practice in Harare.

Chiura’s accomplishments included becoming Delta Corporation Limited executive chairperson and inaugural chairperson of Zimbabwe Sun Limited (now African Sun Limited).

The late business icon did all the heavy lifting ably assisted by five other board members who included Patrick Rooney, Ron Stringfellow (CEO), Eric Bloch, Robbie Mupawose and Muchadeyi Ashton Masunda and got Zimbabwe Sun listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in April 1990.

He also became chairperson of Central Africa Building Society; Merchant Bank of Central Africa Limited; and National Social Security Authority.

The late Chiura also served with distinction on the council of the revered Institute of Directors Zimbabwe.

He was an alumnus of Georgetown University in Washington DC.

The late business guru was also very passionate about the development of his beloved Zimbabwe on a sustainable basis.