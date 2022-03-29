Business, Church hail by-elections environment

Herald Correspondent

The business and the church communities have commended Zimbabweans for prioritising the nation’s reputation, peace and citizen security in the just-ended by-elections.

Representatives from various business and church organisations said the same peace should also be treasured ahead of the 2023 harmonised general elections.

Zimbabweans on Saturday peacefully voted in by-elections to fill 28 National Assembly and 122 local council seats.

Economist and chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Mr Christopher Mugaga said there was nothing unusual about the just-ended elections.

He said the peace that prevailed was an opportunity that came for Zimbabweans to improve their institutions for future elections.

“There is nothing unusual about the elections we had and as the business community, we want to have a business agenda that will see us build a business manifesto of the economy on how we want to preserve our sector and grow the economy basing on the peace around elections,” said Mr Mugaga.

Mr Mugaga said there was no need for people to blow things out of proportion and try to hurt the reputation of Zimbabwe.

He said as business they will continue to talk about dividends brought by peace to business.

“I have been to Dubai, Zambia and Egypt recently, what people say about Zimbabwe out there is good than what some want their supporters to believe. There is no need to blow things out of proportion.

“This election was peaceful and it followed some of the best electoral tenets. Peace is key and we do not want legacy issues around elections that affect business.

“Therefore, a social contract between business and politicians would be good for the economy,” added Mr Mugaga.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president, Mr Denford Mutashu, said the peace that was witnessed during the by-elections will remain paramount in luring investment to Zimbabwe.

“The just-ended elections were held in a peaceful environment. We applaud political actors for maintaining peace and tranquillity in the country, which is quite paramount for doing business and investment traction.

“We fully would like to appreciate all political actors involved. We expect to see the same for the 2023 elections that peace prevails before, during and after elections,” he said.

Archbishop Johannes Ndanga, leader of the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ), said Zimbabweans have always longed for peace and that they should treasure such ahead of next year’s elections.

“We have always wanted peace and we welcome it as a major stride in our development in that people should work together. This peace also encourages us as church leaders to continue in prayer as it makes people and us all to become more tolerant of each other and develop our communities,” he said.

Mr Jimayi Muduvuri, the patron of the Zimbabwe Amalgamated Churches Council (ZACC) applauded citizens for heeding President Mnangagwa’s call to peace.

“The President has been speaking about peace and unity. These by elections were a huge exercise, but we value the peace and love cultivated from it,” he said.