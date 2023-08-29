Business, church, Farmers4ED congratulate President

Conrad Mupesa and Freedom Mupanedemo

Businesspeople, churches , farmers and ordinary people, have congratulated President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF on winning the last week’s harmonised elections.

President Mnangagwa was declared winner after polling 52,6 percent of the 4 561 221 votes cast while CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa garnered 44 percent, with eight other candidates getting a combined 3,4 percent of the votes.

In a statement, Farmers4ED national chairman Cde Tapiwa Chitate said President Mnangagwa deserved to win the elections on the back of the great work he has done in the last five years.

“We reiterate our solid commitment and complementary effort in the attaining of your vision to ensure food security and economic development through farming; affirming our desire to transform our communities through organised agricultural activities to alleviate poverty, and meaningfully contribute to your broader vision of creating a US$8,2 billion agricultural industry by 2030.

“Your win, Your Excellency, has secured the likelihood of consistency in the agricultural sector and growth of its potential to stabilise the national and provincial economies,” he said.

Cde Chitate added that it was gratifying to know that under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, the farming sector will continue to meaningfully contribute to the attainment of an upper middle class economy by 2030.

“We stand resolute in a gender and intergenerational approach to efficient and innovative use of one of the most important gains of the liberation struggle; land.

“The Farmers4ED wishes you, Your Excellency, a successful term of office as we assure you of our continued support in the development of our country through farming for both urban and rural farming, as we shall continue to leave no one and no place behind,” he added.

Evangelist ldirashe Dongo, the national founding chairperson of Pastors4ED, said she was happy that President Mnangagwa was re-elected in a peaceful election.

She said President Mnangagwa deserved to be re-elected since he has a vision to grow the economy.

“As the leader of Pastors4ED, we congratulate President Mnangagwa for his re-election. As churches, we went and voted for him to get back into power because of the great works he has been doing.

“We are now food secure and there is massive infrastructure development in the country and it is only good that President Mnangagwa continues his good work in the coming five years,” she said.

President of empowerment lobby group, Business Economic Empowerment Federation (BEEF), Dr Solomon Matsa, said he was delighted that Zimbabweans had given President Mnangagwa another five-year term to lead the country to prosperity.

“As BEEF, we would like to say congratulations to President Mnangagwa for winning the August 23 Presidential elections.

“His victory speaks highly of the faith we have in him as businesses,” he said.

Dr Matsa said BEEF is fully behind President Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF.

He added that they were given a mandate by President Mnangagwa to bring together authentic businesspeople as it seems real businesspeople were not represented in Government.

“We have a symposium called ‘Talking to the Listening President’, where we go from province to province where businesspeople will have opportunities to engage with the President and learn to emulate what he is doing on empowerment.

“With him getting a second term, we know that we will continue from where we left with plans to grow our businesses and the economy at large,” he said.

Dr Matsa said they would work hard, innovate and exploit every available opportunity to make money and prosper.

“Remember that President Mnangagwa, in the last five years, has actively pushed for the provision of resources, training and policies that promote women and youths’ empowerment.

“With that in mind, it is fulfilling to us that he has been given a second term and we will work hard complementing his Government, which is pushing NDS 1 in line with Vison 2030,” he said.

Dr Matsa said BEEF was working towards having Zimbabweans at home and in the Diaspora to discuss issues concerning business.

“Under the leadership of President Mnangagwa most projects in housing, roads, mining, or agriculture are being spearheaded by locals in a move that saves the country millions of dollars and that is a clear indication that he is there to promote local companies.

“So we celebrate his re-election and we look forward to more business opportunities under his Government,” he said.

Real estate developer and construction expert, Dr Tinashe Manzungu, said the economy was poised for more developments in the next five years under President Mnangagwa.

Dr Manzungu, who is a board member of the Africa Business Council and director of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Business Council, said they were optimistic that the real estate sector would grow to greater heights with President Mnangagwa leading the Government.

“We are very excited about this and we are sure that good times are coming. We know that President Mnangagwa had unfinished business and will use his second term in office to make sure the economy continues to grow.

“When the economy grows, the ordinary people will also grow and that will spur infrastructure development from individuals building decent homes to companies embarking on big projects. “Remember, with President Mnangagwa in power, our economy has been the fastest growing in the region and we expect it to continue on the growth trajectory,” he said.

Dr Manzungu, the co-founder of Zimbuild, a real estate business that has diversified into TM Group, said for pushing the “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo” mantra, President Mnangagwa was the right person to lead the country.

Property developer and miner, Dr Smelly Dube of River Valley Properties Group, said President Mnangagwa had been instrumental in the growth of the construction and mining sectors in the last five years.

Dr Dube said President Mnangagwa has programmes and policies lined up in line with Vison 2030 of an empowered upper middle income society.

“There was need to think of continuity of Government policies and programmes and that has been made possible after patriotic Zimbabweans who share the same vision with President Mnangagwa re-elected him.

“We say congratulations to President Mnangagwa for having been re-elected and we commend Zimbabweans whose votes made it possible for him to retain power,” she said.

A Chinhoyi resident, Mr Leonard Chiweya, said it was obvious that President Mnangagwa was going to win the election as many people had benefited from his people-oriented projects.

A vendor, Ms Vimbai Chibaya, also congratulated President Mnangagwa and the ruling party saying the developments seen in the past five years, were clear for everyone to see.

“We are happy as vendors that President Mnangagwa has won the election. We are confident that the peace we are enjoying as we do our business, is going to continue with him back in office,” she said.

Mr Kainos Makiyi from Hurungwe District said the resounding victory by President Mnangagwa and the ruling party deserved to be reciprocated by farmers’ hard work.

He said he, together with many other farmers, are now waiting on President Mnangagwa’s Government to avail farming inputs so they start preparations.