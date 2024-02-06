BUSE offers second chance to science enthusiasts with new model school

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Science enthusiasts who did not attain flying colours at Ordinary Level examinations have been given a second chance by Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) at their new model school of sciences.

Mashonaland Central Provincial Education Director, Dr Temba Mangwiro, said only a few High Schools in the province have STEM infrastructure and only absorb learners who attained A and B leaving out those with Cs.

He said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is happy to partner with BUSE in the teaching of science subjects.

Dr Mangwiro said 90 percent of schools in the province lack STEM infrastructure.

“We have limited infrastructure in districts like Mbire and Rushinga. Learners who attain Cs have interest but cannot proceed and the coming on board of BUSE is a blessing.

“We encourage parents to send their children to the model.”

Speaking at a press conference yesterday the principal of the school, Dr Gracious Zinyeka, said the new model high school focuses exclusively on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

“The school offers the following subjects, Biology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Computer Science. The Model High School aims to nurture the next generation of innovators, critical thinkers, problem-solvers, and leaders in STEM fields who are ethical scientists,” he said.

“With an increasing demand for scientists who are critical thinkers and innovative with the desire for industrialisation, BUSE recognises the importance of providing students with a solid foundation in these areas from an early age.”

He added that the curriculum at the school will emphasize hands-on learning, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Students will have access to state-of-the-art laboratories, technology resources, and extracurricular activities designed to enrich their learning experience and foster creativity.

“In addition, the school will offer mentorship opportunities, industry partnerships, and career guidance to help students and science teachers pursue their academic and professional goals in STEM fields,” he said.

“Applications for admission to the model High School are now open to students. Day and evening classes are on offer and learning has already commenced.”