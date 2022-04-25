Bus terminus turns dumpsite

Bus terminus turns dumpsite

The Herald

Municipal Reporter

A bus terminus in Warren Park suburb has been turned into a dumpsite due to the local authority’s failure to collect refuse.

 

The terminus situated at a place commonly known as Pabhawa is now an eyesore due to garbage all over the place.

Our news crew visited the place today and observed that while the terminus has been abandoned the Zupco commuter omnibus were loading and offloading passengers on the road disturbing the smooth flow of traffic.

Harare is currently battling to collect refuse with about five refuse trucks on the road servicing all the city’s 46 wards.

In a recent statement, Harare City Council said it had paid for five tipper trucks and three compactors to boost its fleet.

“The equipment is expected to improve refuse collection. Payments for additional garbage trucks to be made in the following weeks,” read the statement.

