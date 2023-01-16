Bus operators commended for stable fares

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

PASSENGERS have commended private bus operators for not hiking fares for local routes from September, 2022 to date, thereby creating a conducive travelling environment for travellers.

They have also commended the Zimbabwe Republic Police for making sure that road regulations were being observed by road users.

The Harare to Chegutu and Kadoma route is US$4 and US$5 respectively or an equivalent in local currency at an interbank rate while Harare to Kwekwe and Gweru are US$7 and US$10. The Harare-Bulawayo is US$15.

Other routes such as Harare to Marondera and Harare to Mutare have not changed from US$2 and US$10 respectively.

Speaking on behalf of the passengers, Mr Tafadzwa Goliati who is the president of the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) said they were grateful for the non-hiking of fares by the Zimbabwe Passenger Transporters Organisation since the last quarter of 2022.

“We have been lobbying against the practice of hiking fares in pursuit of our mission to create a conducive travelling environment for public transport users,” he said.

“Thus, this kind of responsible business conduct should be commended and emulated by other public transporters. It is also gratifying to note that there have been no major road traffic accidents during the festive season period.

“As the traffic boon is expected with people returning to their areas, PAZ reiterates the need for due diligence by drivers for both long and short distances, observing all traffic regulations, ensuring that vehicles are road worthy and patience on the roads is required. Let us respect the sanctity of human life.”

Mr Goliati said drivers should consider their lives and that of their families whose needs will be neglected once the life of a breadwinner is lost.

“Suffice to say, driving the public is tantamount to a call of duty hence it ought to be executed with a sense of respect and order. We take this opportunity also to urge the public to stick to registered public transport to safeguard their security, especially in the wake of skyrocketing cases of commuting public being victims of robberies when they use pirate taxis, especially in Harare.”