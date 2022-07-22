Bus crash claims one

Samuel Kadungure Senior Reporter

ONE person died on the spot while 30 others were injured, eight of them seriously, when a Mutare-bound Tenda Bus overturned about 3km before Rusape around 4pm yesterday.

The accident occurred just after a steep descent stretch at Crofton Farm as the bus driver was trying to overtake a haulage truck.

It is understood that upon realising a Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) team ahead, the driver then sought to return to his lane, but because the road was slippery due to some light showers, the bus swerved to the extreme edge of the left lane.

The driver then lost control of the bus, resulting in it overturning and blocking the road. Some passengers were injured as they were dragged by the bus as it slid on the tarmac for some distance.

A front-end loader was used to remove the wreckage from the road.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The bus, which had about 50 people on board and heading towards Mutare from Harare, overturned while trying to overtake another vehicle

“One person died on the spot while 30 others were injured. Of those injured, eight of them are in critical condition. As of now the details are still sketchy and we will release more details soon,” he said.

The identity of the deceased passenger could not be immediately ascertained as the victim had no identity particulars. The body was taken to Rusape General Hospital mortuary while injured passengers were rushed to the same hospital.

Authorities at the hospital said six injured passengers had been transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare for specialist treatment while four others were transferred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare.

Makoni District Medical Officer, Dr Hosea Maringe confirmed receiving an unidentified corpse and injured victims.

The victims sustained head, spinal, shoulder, fractured limps and ribs and soft tissue injuries.

When Manicaland Bureau visited the hospital, only a few could talk, with the rest in a state of shock, confusion or asleep.

Some of the victims were writhing in pain, screaming and shouting for help from nurses.