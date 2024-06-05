Bus conductor impersonates ZACC officer

Devotion Mamutse (21) pleaded guilty to impersonation charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Ms Lynne Chizhou.

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

A Rimbi Tours bus conductor who masqueraded as a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officer and threatened traffic police officers yesterday appeared in court.

He was remanded in custody to today for sentencing.

It is the State’s case that on May 17, 2024, Mamutse sent some WhatsApp messages to Inspector Wonder Dzviti pretending to be a member of ZACC based in Harare.

In the WhatsApp messages, Mamutse accused Sergeant Chaka and Constable Govha of Bindura Traffic of being corrupt.

He said he and other ZACC team members would conduct an operation on May 20 to weed out the corrupt elements.

However, Inspector Dzviti became suspicious and told his colleagues about the issue, including Constable Govha.

Constable Govha revealed that Mamutse is a bus conductor under Rimbi Tours.

This prompted Inspector Dzviti to make a report of impersonation at ZACC offices.

Further investigations established that Mamutse has never been a member of the ZACC.