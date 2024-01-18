Bus accident claims one

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

ONE person was killed while several others were seriously injured when a ZUPCO bus was involved in an accident on the 143km-peg along the Harare-Chirundu Highway on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident on its X handle saying the bus with 21 passengers veered off the road before overturning.

“Subsequently, one person was killed whilst ten others were injured,” said the ZRP.

The injured were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where they are recuperating.