Burnt by hot water bottles after C-section, couple swamped by hospital bills

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

First pregnancy experience has become a nightmare for a Chireka couple after 23-year-old Polite Meya was scalded by hot water bottles “meant to keep her warm” after a Caesarean Section at Concession Hospital.

Narrating the ordeal, husband Mr Maxwell John (27) said Meya suffered a stillbirth and was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals following the burns.

Mr John said while receiving treatment for her burns which rendered her immobile, Meya’s C-section incision had to be redone after it was observed that some of the stitches holding it were not properly done.

The couple was staying at Chireka Village when Meya conceived.

She registered the pregnancy and received antenatal care at Glamogen Clinic.

She went into labour in December and was referred to Bindura Hospital following complications.

At this time, Bindura hospital was affected by a storm which damaged the theatre rooms and Meya was among some of the patients referred to Concession Hospital.

At Concession Hospital, Meya was operated on, on December 17 2022and was transferred to Parirenyatwa the following day.

A letter written by Concession Hospital to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals they stated that:

“We did a C/S at midnight for obstructed labour. We delivered an FSB in a pool of foul-smelling meconium. Tear involving upper segment was listed and sutured patient was on spinal anaesthesia was then converted to GA due to excessive bleeding. Despite receiving IV fluids and adrenaline, no urine output for the past 8 hours. Patient accidentally sustained burns on abdomen and right ankle secondary to hot water bottles which was (sic) meant to keep the patient warm.”

Meya stayed at Parirenyatwa for three months, accruing a bill of $2 103 671, 93.

“She was discharged in March and we were referred to Howard Hospital for skin grating of the burn wounds. We could not afford it and decided to take her home,” he said.

“I sold everything, household property, my shoes to buy medication for my wife. I want Concession Hospital to be accountable for the damage they caused my wife.”

Meya is currently with her parents in Chiweshe and says her husband has no means to pay the hospital bills.

The district medical officer Dr Kudzai Chisenwa who is based at Concession Hospital said he did not have details about the case.

He added that he is not allowed to talk to the media and will consult with the provincial medical director.