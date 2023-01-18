Burns victim gets US$15 000 compensation

Chief Court Reporter

ZESA Holdings will fork out US$15 000 as compensation for damages to a teenager who suffered severe burns after accidentally stepping on uninsulated electricity cables owing to gross negligence by the power company.

Denzel Moalani (13) was burnt by live electricity cables which were hanging dangerously low and within reach of people at his parents’ residence at Old West in Penhalonga, three years ago.

The incident left the boy nursing severe injuries to his right upper limb plus permanent injuries owing to electrocution in April 2019. His estimated impairment is 20 percent, according to the medical report.

Through their lawyer Mr Kelvin Kabaya from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, the Moalani family secured a settlement of US$15 000 for their child, as compensation.

This was after Mr Kabaya wrote a letter of demand to the parent company Zesa and Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of Zesa Holdings accepted liability.

Now, the power company through its insurers Cell Insurance will pay the minor child the US$15 000 claimed for the damages he suffered from the electrocution. The payment will be payable in local currency.

“We have reviewed the claim documents and advise that we have accepted your claim of US$15000 payable in Zimbabwean dollars at the prevailing bank rate at the time of payment in full and final settlement as of the claim,” said Cell Insurance claims manager Mr Lloyd Chapera in a letter the Moalani family lawyers.

The accident was caused by the negligence of ZETDC’s workers who left exposed electrical wires endangering the lives of children.