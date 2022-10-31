Burl signs for BPL team

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket all-rounder Ryan Burl has signed for Sylhet Strikers ahead of the ninth season of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Burl, who is currently representing Zimbabwe at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, was unveiled by the BPL T20 franchise team as their latest addition.

“The Zimbabwean middle order batsman and leg spinner Ryan Burl is now a Striker. We welcome Ryan Burl to our Sylhet Strikers family!” said Strikers in a brief Twitter post.

This means Burl will be returning to Bangladesh for the second time as he once had a stint in the BPL with Chattogram Rangers

He is set to play alongside South Africa born Dutch Allrounder Colin Ackermann, who was also unveiled by Strikers recently.

The side has also signed four more overseas players that include Sri Lankan stars Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, and all-rounder Thisara Perera, along with former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir.

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will play the role of icon and captain of the team. The BPL is scheduled to run from January 5 to February 16 next year.

Another Zimbabwean, Sikandar Raza, is also expected to be part of the cricket jamboree. BPL side Rangpur Riders recently made an announcement they have secured his services.