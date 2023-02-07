Burial of two Air Force officers on today

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

The funeral parade for two senior Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) officials who died in a trainer jet crash last Thursday afternoon is currently underway at Josiah Tungamirai airbase in Gweru with AFZ Air Vice Marshal Jacob Nzwede presiding over the funeral parade.

The two deceased senior airmen, Group Captain Bensen Munyanduki who was Deputy Commander Josiah Tungamirai Aiforce base and Wing Commander, Daniel Manyenga were flying a trainer jet which developed a fault during a routine training when it crashed.

Commander Airforce of Zimbabwe, Air Marshal Elson Moyo is also attending the funeral parade.