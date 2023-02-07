Burial of two Air Force officers on today

07 Feb, 2023 - 11:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Burial of two Air Force officers on today Group Captain Bensen Munyanduki

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

The funeral parade for two senior Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) officials who died in a trainer jet crash last Thursday afternoon is currently underway at Josiah Tungamirai airbase in Gweru with AFZ Air Vice Marshal Jacob Nzwede presiding over the funeral parade.

Wing Commander Daniel Manyenga

The two deceased senior airmen, Group Captain Bensen Munyanduki who was Deputy Commander Josiah Tungamirai Aiforce base and Wing Commander, Daniel Manyenga were flying a trainer jet which developed a fault during a routine training when it crashed.

Commander Airforce of Zimbabwe, Air Marshal Elson Moyo is also attending the funeral parade.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting