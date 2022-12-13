Burial date set for national heroine Mtero

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

National heroine Cde Betty Flora Mtero is set to be buried on Thursday at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Cde Mtero died on Tuesday last week and was declared a national heroine on Saturday.

She was 90.

In an interview, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe confirmed the burial arrangements yesterday.

“I can confirm that the late national heroine Cde Mtero will be buried on Thursday at the National Shrine.

“Burial proceedings will start at 10am as usual,” said Minister Kazembe.

Today, the body is expected to be flown to her rural home in Zvimba, Mashonaland West province, to allow family, friends and the entire community to bid Cde Mtero farewell.

Zanu PF Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said Cde Mtero was a long-serving party cadre who rose from cell, branch, district and province until she was elected to the Central Committee, where she served until this year.

“The late national heroine was a party stalwart, dedicated and committed cadre who remained steadfast and resolute in support of the revolutionary ideals and principles of Zanu PF,” said Cde Masimirembwa.

Cde Mtero also held positions in the National Executive Council for the Women’s League where she served as the Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.

During her tenure as Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment, Cde Mtero was a champion for economic empowerment through facilitating implementation of income generating projects as she coordinated activities of the popular Grassroots Empowerment Project.

She also worked for the party as director in the department of Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment as well as Business Development and Liaison at Zanu PF Headquarters.

Central Committee member, Cde Nyasha Chikwinya who worked closely with Cde Mtero, described her as a revolutionary icon and true champion of the economic empowerment agenda as she facilitated the implementation of projects and programmes designed to uplift the socio-economic conditions of the downtrodden before attainment of independence.

“As a result of her notable philanthropic works, she was a beneficiary of many accolades in recognition of her active involvement and initiatives which saw the formation of results-oriented women’s empowerment clubs and groupings throughout the country.

“Her works were visible and courted the attention of many from within and outside the party structures,” said Cde Chikwinya.

Cde Mtero was born on May 16, 1932 in Musengezi, Zvimba District.

She attended Musengezi Primary School and then trained as teacher at Dadaya Mission in Zvishavane, Midlands province.

Later, she acquired a Social Science diploma in Lusaka and went on to work for many organisations before founding the Association of Women’s Clubs.

Her political career dates back to the period of the nationalist movements as she actively participated in the National Democratic Party (NDP) in Bulawayo.

She played a pivotal role during the period of the nationalist movements as she was actively involved in politics as a member of the NPD.

Cde Mtero became a member of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) and later joined Zanu PF.

She selflessly dedicated her time to the emancipation of the Zimbabwean people through her contributions during the liberation struggle as a member of ZAPU and later when she joined Zanu PF.

Cde Mtero attended many seminars locally and internationally and was a recipient of many awards including the Certificate of Appreciation from the National Federation of Grassroots Women’s Club, Ndichirimupenyu Award for Outstanding contribution to the community, an Honorary Master of Science Degree in Community Development from the Women’s University in Africa for her outstanding works in community development. She also sat on the boards of several organisations.

Many women and youths who are today established business persons throughout the country benefited from Cde Mtero’s initiatives as she was dedicated to seeing the development of small traders becoming bigger ventures and creating more employment opportunities for others.

Cde Mtero is remembered for her principled stance and bravery as she was one of the few Zanu PF members who were bold enough to openly challenge the G40 cabal during the period of counter-revolutionary machinations designed to undermine the revolutionary ideals and principles of the party.

As a result, she was persecuted and victimised by the G40 cabal but never relented.

In the party, she remained steadfast and was a Central Committee member under the Women’s Quota until the 7th National People’s Congress held this year towards the end of October.

She could not contest the Central Committee elections due to ill health.

Cde Mtero also served diligently as a party civil servant who dedicated her time selflessly to the development of Zimbabwe.

She is survived by three children, Tony, Shungu and Kundai, and five grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at Number 657 Glenwood Drive, Helensvale, Harare.