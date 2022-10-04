Bumper wheat harvest to anchor agricultural sector growth

Elton Manguwo

THE country’s projected bumper wheat yield of 380 000 tonnes will set the tone for the growth and transformation of the agricultural sector and ultimately, the economy in line with Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income society.

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson Mr Tafadzwa Musarara recently observed that the success of the wheat sub-sector would help grow the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) through an improved appetite among local industries to utilise locally produced raw materials. Such a development would give impetus to the drive to attain Vision 2030, he said.

“The intention to change the path from being a net importer to net exporter is crucial as it not only relieves pressure on the import bill but puts the country on a positive growth trajectory,” said Musarara.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Ministry permanent secretary Dr John Basera also revealed that the Government was planning to increase the wheat hectarage from the current 79 000ha to 100 000ha.

With Zimbabwe’s economy being agro-based, the growth of the agricultural sector will spur economic development with the improved availability of raw materials giving a domino effect on the agro-processing industries.

The global supply chain disturbances in Eastern Europe resulted in bread prices sky-rocketing by more than 100 percent in local currency with month-on-month inflation surging to 15, 5 percent for April 2022 compared to 7, 7 percent recorded in March 2022.

The expected bumper harvest will have a substantial effect on the economy, as the money that was going to be exported out of the country will assist in growing and capacitating the local agriculture sector in terms of mechanisation and irrigation development.

Partnerships between private players and farmers are essential in equipping farmers to produce thereby uplifting them from poverty while paving the way for rural development, added Dr Basera.

Disruptions in the global value chain caused by the Russia-Ukraine war prompted the Ministry to increase productivity by expanding the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity scheme (NEAPS) to allow the participation of private players in contracting farmers and entering joint venture arrangements.

“Private sector players supported over 33 percent representing 30 thousand percent to the total hectarage. We believe private sector participation is more sustainable than the Government bankrolling 100 percent of production,” said Dr Basera.

Meanwhile, an economic analyst, Victor Bhoroma also added his voice on the matter saying local production of wheat towards self-sufficiency would address the country’s bread issues, which is a crucial aspect in dealing with the ripple effects of shocks in the global supply chains. It also reduces the effect of imported inflation, he observed during an interview with CGTN Africa.

Last year the country imported an average 300 000 tonnes of wheat worth US$125 million.