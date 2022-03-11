Bulawayo to host Uhuru celebrations

Bulawayo was scheduled to host the 40th Independence Day celebrations in 2020 before the national event was postponed after Government declared a National Disaster in the wake of the coronavirus as part of measures to contain its transmission and spread.

Bulawayo Bureau

The Government has announced that the main 42nd Independence Day celebrations will be held in Bulawayo for the first time in history in line with the Second Republic’s thrust of devolution and decentralisation policy.

In the past, all the Independence celebrations were held in Harare.

Bulawayo was scheduled to host the 40th Independence Day celebrations in 2020 before the national event was postponed after Government declared a National Disaster in the wake of the coronavirus as part of measures to contain its transmission and spread.

In cancelling the celebrations and other public events in March 2020, President Mnangagwa announced that the activities would resume as soon as Government was satisfied that the nation was no longer at risk.

In an interview yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the move by Government to have the prestigious national event held in Bulawayo is in line with the New Dispensation’s thrust of devolution.

“This year our Independence Day anniversary is being celebrated in Bulawayo. This is in line with the Second Republic’s thrust of devolution and decentralisation,” she said.

“Bulawayo being the second largest city and a major sub-regional metropolis, it is natural that it gets that first honour, which shall also be subsequently be enjoyed by all provinces as this practice takes root.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the new development will engender the spirit of inclusiveness and mutual appreciation as well as highlighting regional comparative strength ad capabilities.

Zimbabwe attained its independence in 1980, after a protracted liberation struggle. The Independence brought many benefits to the indigenous people who were deprived of means of production by successive colonial governments.

Last year, commemorated its 41st Independence Day with a difference in accordance with Covid-19 prevention protocols.

The majority of Zimbabweans followed the main programmed at State House in Harare, where President Mnangagwa presented his Independence Day speech, virtually while a few officials were in attendance.

In provinces, Ministers of Provincial Affairs and Devolution and some delegates had to follow the proceedings from selected locations where there was observation of Covid-19 prevention protocols.

Security chiefs, representatives from the business sector, religious leaders, politicians and other social groups participated in the hybrid Independence Day commemorations.

In Bulawayo, the commemorations were held at United College of Education as opposed to the White City Stadium where the celebrations are usually held.