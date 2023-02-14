Bulawayo ready to host national champs

Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Amateur Swimming Association Chairperson Phawulani Ngwenya says they are ready to host the Zimbabwe Senior National Championships that begin on Thursday.

The championships will run until next Monday at the City Pool, in Bulawayo.

Provinces that have confirmed participation are Harare, Midlands, Manicaland, Mashonaland Country Districts, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and hosts Bulawayo.

“So preparations are going very well. In terms of the pool itself, various works are being undertaken. We have just finalised the stadia lighting and also the sitting area and the treatment. So that is on point now.

“We have done the painting on various stadia facilities also. So in terms of the facility its 100 percent perfect to host the championships.

“Then in terms the number of athletes we are expecting 300 athletes with Harare bringing in, over 150, contributing 50 percent and Bulawayo 30 percent,” said Ngwenya.