Bulawayo radiates unity of purpose on Uhuru

Drum majorettes go through their drills during the national Independence celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Monday. — Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Prosper Ndlovu Bulawayo Bureau

THE successful hosting of the 42nd Independence Day celebrations in Bulawayo on Monday has shown a strong sense of unity of purpose and commitment to preserve the gains of hard-earned freedom from colonialism, stakeholders have said.

From the multitudes who thronged Barbourfields Stadium, scintillating performances by local artistes, captivating displays by members of the uniformed forces and schoolchildren, as well as the victory by local football giants, Highlanders over their bitter rivals Dynamos in the Independence Cup final, Bulawayo has proved that Government’s devolution mantra has a transformative impact.

President Mnangagwa delivered a moving speech during the event, which not only evoked memories of sacrifice and fierce battles that ushered in majority rule in 1980, but also showcased milestones achieved so far and the comprehensive steps being taken to realise a prosperous future.

The hosting of the 42nd Independence Day Anniversary in Bulawayo is history, said President Mnangagwa, who stressed that the hosting of other commemorative festivities outside the capital city is in line with the Second Republic’s thrust of devolution and decentralisation.

Hence this year’s Independence celebrations together with the Children’s Party were held under the theme: “[email protected] 42: Leaving no one and no place behind”.

Reflecting on this, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube said Bulawayo has proved its mettle, and commended stakeholders for making it all possible.

“On behalf of Bulawayo Province, I’m impressed by the successful hosting of the national Independence celebrations. We commend the high level of commitment shown by our people in ensuring the success of this big event,” she said in an interview yesterday.

“Indeed, all programmes went smoothly and we thank Bulawayo for fully embracing the Independence spirit, our people did a great job, ngiyalibonga kakhulu (I thank you so much).

“This was not a small task, and, as you even saw the displays by various groups and organisations, it was all excellent. We did things together and the attendance was great. You also in the media played a huge role in raising awareness and telling the Independence story in full.”

Bulawayo mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni said the people of Bulawayo conducted themselves peacefully and paid tribute to Government for walking the talk on devolution.

“I want to commend the unity of purpose shown by the people of Bulawayo, they never disappointed. We had no yardstick to judge our performance since this is the first time to host such a big event outside Harare, but people came out in large numbers,” said Clr Mguni.

“Even the business community is very grateful because such events tend to boost business activity as well. For us, this is really a big stepping stone as we prepare to host other big events, more so with the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) coming next week.

“People were also impressed by the mass displays and there was no grand way to cap the celebrations other than the match between two football giants, Dynamos and Highlanders, which Bosso went on to win.”

The Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Kindness Paradza, said the Second Republic made a great decision by shifting the Independence Day celebrations from Harare to Bulawayo.

“The people from Matabeleland region at large enjoyed this day as it is the first time since 1980 for such an event to be held in Bulawayo, more so at Barbourfields Stadium,” he said.

“You would have wished Umdala Wethu (late Vice President Joshua Nkomo) was there and BF was going to burst. We thank President Mnangagwa’s administration for taking Independence to the people.

“All the entertainment displays, drills and marches by our defence forces, poetry and music by our artistes and so forth, were superb. Also, the large numbers of people waiting for the dessert in the form of the Bosso-Dembare match in the afternoon, and I am so happy that Highlanders won.

“Bulawayo will never be the same again and the whole narrative about this city will change, this administration is bonding itself with the people.”

British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson, who was among diplomats that attended the Independence celebrations, took to social media to express her excitement.

“Amhlophe/Makorokoto to the amazing displays at [email protected] today. I particularly loved the Bulawayo school girls’ letter-dance, the fearless sky divers and driverless car,” she posted on her official Twitter handle.

“Enjoying #Zimbabwe 42nd Independence Day celebrations. In Bulawayo this year, under the banner: ‘Leaving no one and no place behind’. Proud to assist this ambition through over £100m a year #UKAid, supporting development, prosperity and equality for all in Zimbabwe.”

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) executive director Mr Nicholas Moyo said Bulawayo’s creative sector, which was also commended by President Mnangagwa, used the Uhuru festivities to showcase its massive talent.

“We applaud the creative sector, they lived up to the challenge and actually raised the bar higher. The performances were befitting for a national event of that stature,” said Mr Moyo.

“It’s clear that they (artistes) appreciated the gravity of the task at hand and world class performances were delivered. Our professional artistes put in all their best and so are the art groups — Black Umfolosi, Hloseni and Thandanani, among others.”

Mr Moyo said the displays by the uniformed forces, in particular, demonstrated high levels of artistic creativity.

“If you look at the Zimbabwe Prison Services, it was well curated for a stadium performance and their poetry showed wonderful creativity,” he said.

“All this is telling us where our creative sector is going. I think the industry is poised for greater heights and we are grateful to the Government for the space; it’s really encouraging.”

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet Ministers, senior Government officials, opposition party leaders, traditional leaders and representatives of independent institutions, also attended the celebrations.