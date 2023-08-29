Bulawayo Nedbank loses over US$271 000, R2,2 million to thieves

Crime Reporter

THIEVES broke into Nedbank Belmont Branch in Bulawayo over the weekend and stole more than US$271 000 and R2,2 million which was in safes in what police suspect to be an inside job from either the bank staff or the security guards.

Police said the thieves forced open some safes before stealing the cash.

A manhunt has since been launched for the suspects as police intensify investigations on the case.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said the offence was discovered yesterday by Nedbank employees after they had reported for duty.

“We are investigating a case of unlawful entry and theft which was reported at Nedbank Belmont branch on August 28, 2023, by the bank staff when they reported for duty. The staff discovered that the back door of the bank had been vandalised and was wide open while the razor wire that is mounted on the precast wall to the premises had been cut. The screen door that leads to the bank had been tampered with and some windows had been forced open with some burglar bars cut.

“The alarm systems and control systems had also been tampered with while the bank vaults had also been forced open,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the unknown suspects force-opened three safes which contained United States dollars, Zimbabwean dollars and South African rand.

“One of the safes contained US dollars, the other Zimbabwean dollars while the other one had South African rands.

“The unknown suspects took the US dollars and South African rands and left the Zimbabwean Dollars. US$271 500 and R2 242 000 was stolen,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said they were not ruling out the possibility of an inside job either from the bank staff or from the security side.

He said when the incident occurred, there was a security guard who was manning the premise.