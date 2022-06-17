Bulawayo City Council appears before Public Accounts Committee

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Officials from the Bulawayo City Council are appearing before the sub-committee of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee to respond to issues raised by the Auditor-General (AG), Mrs Mildred Chiri in her 2020 report.

The sub-committee, chaired by Chegutu West legislator, Cde Dexter Nduna is investigating issues raised by Mrs Chiri on operations of the 92 local authorities.

Some of the issues raised by the AG against the Council include failure to submit 2019 and 2020 financial statements and operating without policy frameworks and operating procedures.

The Council is being led its town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube.