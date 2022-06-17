Uncategorised

Bulawayo City Council appears before Public Accounts Committee

17 Jun, 2022 - 11:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Bulawayo City Council appears before Public Accounts Committee

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Officials from the Bulawayo City Council are appearing before the sub-committee of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee to respond to issues raised by the Auditor-General (AG), Mrs Mildred Chiri in her 2020 report.

The sub-committee, chaired by Chegutu West legislator, Cde Dexter Nduna is investigating issues raised by Mrs Chiri on operations of the 92 local authorities.

Some of the issues raised by the AG against the Council include failure to submit 2019 and 2020 financial statements and operating without policy frameworks and operating procedures.

Related Stories:

The Council is being led its town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting