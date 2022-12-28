Building a society shaped by divine teachings: A Bahai perspective

Flora Teckie A Bahai Perspective

As we celebrate the beginning of a new year, with joy and expectation for a better future, let us look at the characteristics of a global society shaped by divine teachings, and how we can each contribute to building such a society.

In a society shaped by divine teachings emphasis is placed on both individual and social transformation.

In such a society, spiritual development keeps pace with intellectual improvement and everyone is offered the opportunity to develop themselves in both ways. In such a society we will not only advance individually, but also contribute to the advancement of civilisation as a whole.

It is the Bahá’í view that, “Central to the spiritual life is the development of spiritual qualities that assist each of us in our eternal journey towards God. … Spiritual qualities develop in a matrix of growing love and knowledge, and in accordance with divine law”. Such qualities include truthfulness, compassion, justice, love, courtesy, generosity, and trustworthiness — qualities that are essential for individual and social transformation.

The willingness to sacrifice our immediate self-interest because of higher goals is one of the signs of spiritual development.

Cultivation of a sense of spirituality — that mystic feeling which unites us with God – is essential for our spiritual well-being and growth. Through acquisition of spiritual virtues, the individual and society can be transformed. The current lack of attention to spiritual reformation and the neglect of character development are the causes of numerous problems in our societies.

The Bahá’í Writings state: “… only if material progress goes hand in hand with spirituality can any real progress come about, and the greatest peace reign in the world.

If men followed the holy counsels and the teachings of the prophets, if divine light shone in all hearts and men were really religious, we should soon see peace on earth and the Kingdom of God among men. The laws of God may be likened unto the soul and material progress unto the body. If the body was not animated by the soul, it would cease to exist”.

In a society shaped by divine teachings there is no room for prejudice and discrimination due to differences of race, nationality, ethnic background, gender or religion, and people of all backgrounds associate with one another in love and harmony.

To honour diversity, without making differences a cause for conflict, requires a new way of thinking, based on the acceptance of our oneness, and respect for the rights of every individual.

“The principle of the oneness of humankind,” in the Bahá’í view, “lies at the heart of the exhortation that we should treat others as we ourselves would wish to be treated. To establish justice, peace and order in an interdependent world, this principle must guide all interactions …”.

A society shaped by divine teachings can be built through genuine love towards all our fellow world citizens. As the Bahá’í Writings emphasise: “Love ye all religions and all races with a love that is true and sincere and show that love through deeds and not through the tongue; for the latter hath no importance, as the majority of men are, in speech, well-wishers, while action is the best” and that “It is . . . the task of each one of us, through an awareness of our real nature as servant of one creator and member of one human family, to fulfil the divine will of bringing all peoples into harmony and peace, freeing the planet from poverty and war”.

Only when we, as individuals, see ourselves as members of one human family, sharing one common global homeland, will we be able to commit ourselves to the far-reaching changes, on both individual and collective levels, which an increasingly interdependent and rapidly changing world necessitates.

Therefore, the realisation of our aspirations in the new year to build societies shaped by divine teachings, will depend on reinforcing our material achievements with spiritual perfections, by serving the common good and by our co-operation and unity as, members of one human family.

