Buhera teacher accused of raping niece (10)

Nyore Madzianike Manicaland Bureau

A BUHERA primary school teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping his niece, who is in Grade Three, on separate occasions during lunchtime and giving her 50 cents to conceal the offence. The 40-year old teacher (name withheld to protecct the victim’s identity)appeared before a Chipinge magistrate charged with rape.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Poterai Gwezhira, who remanded him in custody to December 5.

The magistrate asked him to approach the High Court for bail application.

Circumstances leading to the suspect’s arrest were that sometime in October this year, the teacher called the 10-year-old and asked her to go to his home.

Reports are that he hoodwinked the girl into believing that he wanted her to fetch water from the borehole for him.

The suspect is said to have followed the girl to his residence after a few minutes during lunchtime.

Upon entering the house, he reportedly called the girl to his bedroom where he allegedly started caressing her genitals.

It is the State’s case that the suspect “sweet-talked” the girl into fondling his manhood and later removing her clothes.

Further allegations are that he then raped the 10-year-old and gave her 50 cents to conceal the rape.

Prosecutor Sesedzai Mayera had it that the suspect used the same method to rape the girl again on several occasions.

Further allegations are that the suspect repeatedly invited the girl to his house during lunchtime where he would rape her and give her 50 cents each time.

The matter came to light on November 16 when the girl’s mother noticed some unusual behavioral traits in her daughter, which prompted her to quiz the minor.

The girl then revealed the abuse.