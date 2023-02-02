Budiriro flood victims get temporary reprieve

The Director of the Department of Civil Protection (DCP), Mr Nathan Nkomo, said they were almost through with logistics to move all the affected people in Budiriro B who remain at risk if they continue staying next to the river.

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

VICTIMS of floods in Budiriro B suburb in Harare will tomorrow be moved to temporary shelter at Budiriro Community training centre, while Government constructs flats in Dzivaresekwa Extension to ensure that the affected people have safe places to stay.

Last week, floods damaged 43 houses in Budiriro when the Marimba River burst its banks, while 57 houses in Nyatsime were damaged when the Nyatsime River rose in flood.

More damage was also recorded in several parts of the country, including Gokwe, as downpours persist.

The Director of the Department of Civil Protection (DCP), Mr Nathan Nkomo, said they were almost through with logistics to move all the affected people in Budiriro B who remain at risk if they continue staying next to the river.

Government is working with other partners including the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, Oxfam and City of Harare.

“We want to ensure the safety of these people so this is a temporary place where people are going to reside for a short time, while Government is earmarking for a few to go and live in Dzivaresekwa Extension where construction is still in progress.

“On Friday we are going to move all the affected people. We want to ensure safety of these people as they stay along the river basin,” Mr Nkomo said.

Several houses were also damaged by heavy rains in Nyatsime area and homeowners were struggling to fix them.

Some had left the area and sought refuge with relatives.

Budiriro residents who will be evacuated thanked Government for the timely intervention.

Mrs Tendai Mangwiro said the Government showed commitment towards its citizens adding that the initiative will help to minimise the dangers.

“We are grateful; we were living in fear. Our houses have so far been damaged because of floods and heavy rains experienced. We were afraid for the safety of our children and even us adults,” he said.

Another resident, Mr Tonderai Mandiro, said the damage to the buildings is a sign of dangers to the loss of lives that may happen adding that the evacuation will make them safe until the rainy period passes.

“Although damage to buildings is a big loss to the families, we thank God for saving our lives in that situation. We pray that we remain safe until the rainy season ends”.

Last week, the Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr Gabriel Masvora, said a team from the Department of Civil Protection and other authorities had conducted rapid assessment following reports of damage to houses and property by heavy rains.

The Marimba River and its tributaries drain most of the western half of Harare and by the time this water is concentrated in a single channel as it passes Budiriro on its way to Lake Chivero, there will be large flows after heavy rainfall.