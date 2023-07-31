Bubi-Lupane irrigation transforms landscape

Bulawayo Bureau

BUBI-Lupane Irrigation Scheme in Kusile District, Matabeleland North province, has turned into a beacon of hope for nearly 100 families in Mpofu village under Chief Mabhikwa area.

For 10 years, the vast tract of arable land was lying idle despite its huge potential to improve the locals’ livelihoods.

Today, the irrigation scheme has been turned into a greenbelt. It is one of the flagship Government projects that symbolises hope for nearly 100 families.

The irrigation scheme directly benefits 90 families and generated employment in Lupane through value addition as there will be raw materials for the production industry. It is also a platform through which students at Lupane State University can learn about farming.

The irrigation scheme draws its water from the 40 million cubic metre Bubi-Lupane Dam. The 200-hectare Bubi-Lupane Irrigation Scheme has become a game changer following its revival by Government through the Agricultural Rural Development Authority (Arda).

Already, local farmers have planted 180 hectares of winter wheat under three centre pivots and they are expecting to harvest between 5-6 tonnes per hectare.

Revitalised three years ago, Bubi-Lupane Irrigation Scheme has transformed subsistence agriculture into commercial agriculture as part of rural development and industrialisation in line with Vision 2030.

Villagers said in just three years, the irrigation scheme has turned their abject poverty into wealth, through the use of their hands and upgraded farming techniques.

The district is generally sandy and for years the population has had to rely on Government schemes and hand-outs due to recurring droughts that are also caused by climate change.

The irrigation scheme was in 2020 identified as a pilot project for an integrated business model to be replicated by 450 irrigation schemes across the country as the Second Republic accelerates rural development and industrialisation.

In September 2021, President Mnangagwa launched the Arda Vision 2030 accelerator model programme at Bubi-Lupane Irrigation Scheme meant to stimulate rural industrialisation through agricultural development in line with Vision 2030, which is anchored on driving the country’s economy to upper-middle-income status.

Under the model, each district across the country will have 200 hectares under irrigation with the beneficiaries being locals.

In interviews, plot-holders said they are expecting a bumper yield from winter wheat which they planted between May and June.

They expect to harvest the crop between September and October.

The chairperson of the scheme Mr Gerald Khumalo said they were excited and eagerly awaited the harvesting season.

“We started off as a group of 45plot-holders three years ago, but today our scheme has 90 farmers. It was our first magnificent harvest that attracted more people to join us,” he said.

Mr Khumalo said the irrigation scheme has created employment for locals, among them widows.

“As a local community, we are grateful to the Government under the Second Republic, which is led by President Mnangagwa for the infrastructural developments at the scheme. A lot of money was channelled towards this project, which is a clear indication of commitment by Government to address the issue of food security and unemployment for locals,” he said.

“Through this project, we are now able to feed our families and send our children to school. We practice our farming on a piece of land that is 180 hectares. And now we are expecting between 5 to 6 tons of wheat per hectare.”

Mr Khumalo said villagers that are part of the scheme are paid wages. When they harvest and market the produce, they are then paid dividends.

“We took a leap of faith because we trusted President Mnangagwa’s vision to turn our livelihoods around. He is a natural leader and has great foresight. From our first harvest, we realised $250 000, which was about US$1 000 each and this has enabled us to be able to care for our families,” he said.

“Ever since other villagers learned of this scheme, we ask them to pay a joining fee. We are trying to have this turned into sustainable business.”

Mr Khumalo said they acquired farming skills and knowledge from Agritex.

“We are grateful to President Mnangagwa’s vision and the knowledge and skills we acquire from Agritex and Arda. We now practice commercial farming because of the modern skills we acquired. Once we harvest the crop, we take it to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB),” he said.

Mr Khumalo said even the lifestyles of members of the scheme have been transformed as they are now able to buy household property and livestock.

He said the Bubi-Lupane Irrigation Scheme will soon be expanded by an additional 180 hectares so that downstream communities benefit from the scheme.

Another villager, Miss Sinikiwe Moyo from Mpofu Village, said they were eagerly waiting to deliver their harvest to the GMB.

“This is a dream come true. Now I can live life the way I want because I can now afford to take care of my family. This scheme has helped us a lot and I am now able to pay fees for my children, and buying clothes and food,” she said.

“Most of us here have even been able to develop our homes. Personally, I have managed to modernise my home.”

Ms Sikhulile Moyo, a mother of four, said the irrigation scheme has transformed lives in Lupane and generated employment.

“We have a university in Lupane and already students are benefiting in terms of practical knowledge,” she said.

Councillor Betty Sibanda said the irrigation scheme has empowered women.

“When this irrigation started functioning last year, farmers planted sugar beans and small grains and they managed to sell the produce and raised money for school fees among other necessities. We now have wheat which will soon be harvested,” she said.

“I believe this farming project is a game changer when it comes to women empowerment and transforming lives in our district, especially in Ward 18, which is my area of jurisdiction.”