British Commissioner for Trade for Africa in Zim

Herald Reporter

British Commissioner for Trade for Africa, Mr John Humphrey, is in Zimbabwe for a special visit, as relations between Harare and London continue to improve following the launch of the engagement and re-engagement drive.

Upon arrival, Mr Humphrey met with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador James Manzou, and deliberated on trade and investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

During his visit, Mr Humphrey is expected to meet Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to discuss possible areas of cooperation.

Relations between Harare and London continue to improve, with President Mnangagwa having been invited to attend King Charles III’s coronation in the UK on May 6.

In 2021, President Mnangagwa was invited to attend the United Nations climate change conference that took place in Glasgow, Scotland.